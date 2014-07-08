Cameron Jordan aiming for 16 sacks, Saints Super Bowl

New Orleans Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan placed just 99th on the NFL Network's The Top 100 Players of 2014 despite leading all 3-4 defensive ends in sacks (12.5) and quarterback hurries (50) last season.
In a Tuesday interview with NFL Media's Amber Theoharis and Shaun O'Hara at Nike The Opening, Jordan said his goal is to increase his sack total to 16 in 2014.
"I'd like to average one a game," Jordan said, "but what's really truly important is just the whole d-line getting after quarterbacks."
Asked about being mentioned in the same breath with the game's premier pass rushers such as J.J. Watt, Von Miller and Robert Quinn, Jordan insisted that winning the Super Bowl is a higher priority.
"It sounds bad, but I don't know if I care to be in that conversation," Jordan explained. "It's great that guys are having these astronomical numbers in different years and different stages, that just shows you the type of talent that was coming out in my year (2011)."
Jordan's desire to be the last team standing is amplified because it would represent a homecoming for the former three-star recruit out of Chandler, Arizona.
"I want a Super Bowl," Jordan emphasized. "I'm heading into my fourth year, I need it. And it's in Arizona this year. ... I'm from there, and I need it."
As Drew Breesrecently suggested, Jordan has as good of a chance as any defensive star to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this year.
