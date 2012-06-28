Cam Thomas primed for bigger San Diego Chargers role

There are so many known commodities on the Chargers, it was difficult to find a suitable candidate for a "breakout" player. Running back Ryan Mathews is under the gun to become a workhorse back, but he ran for 1,000 yards last season, caught 50 balls out of the backfield and ranked in the top 10 in Football Outsiders' DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) and DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average).