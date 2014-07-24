Cam Newton will be full participant in Panthers camp

Coach Ron Rivera told reporters Thursday that the franchise quarterback has been medically cleared and will be a full camp participant barring a setback with his surgically repaired ankle, according to The Charlotte Observer. Rivera said he doesn't expect a setback to occur.
Newton underwent surgery on March 19 to repair ligament damage in his left ankle. The recovery process was expected to take four months, taking him right to the start of training camp. Newton displayed limited mobility as a part-time participant in Carolina's offseason program.
Newton's full availability is a bonus for the Panthers as the signal-caller attempts to find a comfort level with a new group of wide receivers. Steve Smith, Brandon LaFell, Ted Ginn and Domenik Hixon have all moved on in recent months since Carolina's January playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
In other Panthers news, general manager Dave Gettleman revealed that running back Jonathan Stewart pulled his hamstring about 10 days ago. Rivera downplayed the severity of the injury and said Stewart will remain on the active roster and miss one to two weeks.
