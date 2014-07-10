Cam Newton to throw with Panthers WRs next week

Cam Newton participated in 7-on-7 drills during the team's June workouts, a month earlier than expected coming off March ankle surgery.
Still, with a completely new receiving corps, the lack of chemistry building this offseason has made the transition more difficult, Panthers wideout Tiquan Underwood told USA Today's Tom Pelissero Thursday.
However, as training camp approaches, the quarterbacks and receivers plan to meet in an attempt to compensate for lost time.
"I know we're all going to get together next week in Charlotte," Underwood said. "We're just going to try to speed up the process. We're all going to throw -- Derek Anderson, Cam Newton, Joe Webb, Matt Blanchard and all the receivers -- just to work on timing and get that down pat before camp."
Newton posted on Instagram last week that he's not 100 percent healed yet but plans to be ready by training camp. The tossing sessions with his new pass-cathers shouldn't affect that progress.
