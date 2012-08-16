Cam Newton to play entire first half vs. Dolphins

On the injury front, Rivera confirmed the linebacker duo of Thomas Davis (calf) and Jon Beason (hamstring) won't play Friday night. Beason is coming off a torn Achilles tendon that shelved him for all but one game last season and injured the hamstring last week. The Panthers aren't about to rush him onto the field. Thomas, meanwhile, has started just nine games since 2010, and the health of both of these players are a concern for the Panthers, as Gregg Rosenthal noted earlier this week.