Cam Newton taking more control of Panthers' offense

Left unsaid in the Carolina Panthers' release of franchise iconSteve Smith was the organization's intention to turn the offense over to Cam Newton.
Following the Panthers' playoff loss to the 49ers, general manager Dave Gettleman made it clear that Newton had graduated to true franchise quarterback status while transforming his game "from checkers to chess" -- as Smith put it at one point last season.
Newton began installing some elements of the offense on his own for the first time this spring, coach Ron Rivera recently told NFL Media's Albert Breer.
Appearing on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access, Breer added that Newton has also helped lead meetings and taken an active role with younger players.
Newton acknowledged as much in April, declaring for the first time that he is now the organization's on-field leader.
Now that Newton has resumed practicing following offseason ankle surgery, he can build on last year's development from the standpoint of pre-snap recognition, going through his progressions and remaining poised in key situations.
In the latest episode of the "Around The League Podcast," the heroes discuss the winners and losers of minicamp season.