Cam Newton's future: Can he become a top-five QB by the end of this contract?

Four years into his NFL career, Cam Newton has been rewarded handsomely by the Panthers, as the two sides have agreed on an extension that will keep the 26-year-old in Carolina through 2020 and pay him like an elite quarterback. To this point in his tenure, however, he hasn't exactly performed like one, with flashes of great promise mixing with inconsistent play. Which raises the question: By the time Newton's extension expires, will he be regarded as a top-five quarterback?
Granted, Newton is a bit of a streaky passer from the pocket, but the lack of pass protection and explosive weapons on the outside makes it hard to fully evaluate his skills as a franchise player. Now that team owner Jerry Richardson and general manager Dave Gettleman have committed big money to their young signal-caller, the Panthers surely also will make a better commitment to surrounding him with a supporting cast that will allow him to put his complete game on display. Based on his natural talent and explosive athleticism, Newton has the potential to develop into a league MVP during this deal.
Everyone needs help, and Newton is no different. If he's provided that help, he might be scary good.
His contract extension might make headlines, but we should remember that the size of a quarterback's salary sometimes has more to do with the need to keep him from hitting free agency or to avoid having to use the franchise tag on him than it does with ability.
But Newton's game-management ability is improving, and his physical skills are still off the charts. More importantly: Which quarterbacks are going to pass him? Many of today's top QBs will be retired by 2020. Colleges are producing a different style of quarterback, and Cam is at the front of the trend. The league will adjust to the talent it's getting, not the other way around. Perhaps Cam can find a coach not named Mike Shula who knows what to do with him.
In fact, I think Newton stacks up well with Rodgers in almost every important facet of the game, aside from experience. Newton is smart and he has character. Plus, he has great athletic ability -- he's more athletic than Rodgers. Rodgers is, of course, more accurate, but then, few could hold a candle to Rodgers in that area. Remember, too, that Rodgers has a stellar receiving corps to work with, one that is much better than anything Newton has had with the Panthers. If Newton were dropped onto the Packers' roster, I think he could be almost as successful as Rodgers. The Packers quarterback's edge in experience gives him better command of the game. But with some time and a better supporting cast, the hard-working Newton should grow into a player of Rodgers' caliber, capable even of completing passes at a similar rate.
I have a relationship with Newton, and I'm proud of him. This kid has been maligned and criticized, but I think most of his perceived problems -- throws too hard, lacks accuracy -- are more in the public's imagination than anything. After all, it's tough to be accurate when you don't have good receivers to throw to. If he were to get his own version of Jordy Nelson or Rob Gronkowski or his own version of the offensive line in Green Bay, there's no limit to what he could do.