Cam Newton: I take Carolina Panthers' losses seriously

"A lot of people deal with things differently. Losing is difficult. Period," Newton said, according to the Charlotte Observer. "A person that says losing is not difficult, I don't even want to be around that person. And obviously, that person has never won anything relevant in their life. So for a person to say, 'Yeah, we lost and we have to keep going.' Yeah, you keep saying that, and sooner or later, you're going to look up and be 0-16.