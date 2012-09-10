Cam Newton frustrated with 'disgusting' interceptions

Cam Newton took the snap on third-and-goal from the Tampa Bay three-yard line. Time was running down, but it looked like the Carolina Panthers quarterback might have some magic left in him.
Newton rushed ahead immediately on a called running play. No team was better in short-yardage situations than Carolina in 2011. The Buccaneers saw it coming all the way. Five defenders stuffed Newton for no gain.
"I don't know what happened. I never expected to only rush for 10 yards," Carolina center Ryan Kalil said.
It's not Newton's fault his offensive line couldn't block. Two third-quarter interceptions, however, were on him. He forced a ball into coverage that was picked off. He hung another pass up long enough for safety Ahmad Black to make a play on it.
It's only one game. We believe Newton is going to be one of the elite quarterbacks of this season. It will be fascinating to see how he responds.