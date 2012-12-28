Cam Newton fined by NFL for second time this week

We learned Thursday that the Carolina Panthers quarterback was fined $21,000 by the NFL for abusive conduct toward a game official during Sunday's 17-6 win over the Oakland Raiders. On Friday, NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Newton was fined an additional $10,000 for kicking Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly.
Newton found himself the target of an aggressive Raiders defense that saw starting quarterback Carson Palmer knocked from the game in the first quarter on Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy's brutal hit. Hardy was fined $25,000 for hitting Palmer in the back with his helmet and ending his season.
Newton and Kelly got into it following a sack in the second quarter. Later in the game, Newton -- agitated by what he perceived to be a late hit by Raiders safety Mike Mitchell -- bumped into referee Jerome Boger. Newton apologized to Boger, who said he didn't eject Newton because he didn't believe the contact was malicious.
Panthers safety Charles Godfrey also was fined $21,000 for unnecessary roughness for hitting a defenseless player in the head and neck area.
Other penalties issued by the NFL this week:
» Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed was fined $55,000 on Thursday for his illegal hit on New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz.
» New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork was fined $30,000 for hitting Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Steve Vallos in the head with his forearm.
» Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson was fined $21,000 for unnecessary roughness after he hit Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jarius Wright in the head and neck area.
» San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Anthony Davis was fined $10,000 for his late hit on Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane.
» Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks was fined $7,875 for a facemask against the Green Bay Packers.