Cam Newton criticized while Matthew Stafford ignored

We already can hear the arguments: The criticism is more about Newton's demeanor and his press conferences than his play. Watch a Matthew Stafford press conference. Once you wake up, explain to me how many games he won with his messaging. Press conferences are overrated, and the selective soundbite choices from Newton often ignore the main takeaway. He's a bad loser. It needs to get better. He's 23. As weaknesses go, I'll take it. It's about how a quarterback plays that matters.