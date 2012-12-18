Calvin Pace: New York Jets hurt by mistakes all season

The New York Jets' defensive players don't have a whole lot of faith in the offense. Why would they? The Jets lost 14-10 to the Tennessee Titans on "Monday Night Football" as they turned the ball over five times, including four interceptions and a game-ending fumble by quarterback Mark Sanchez.
"Story of our season. Shooting yourself in the foot, over and over and over again," linebacker Calvin Pace told the New York Daily News. "I don't care who you're playing, you can't beat anybody if you turn the ball over five times."
Like a good teammate, Pace acknowledged the defense had its issues, too. But 14 points is six below the Titans season average. Teams are supposed to win when they hold opponents to 14 points. Pace also admitted he was frustrated.
Monday was the sixth time the Jets have been held to 10 points or fewer in 2012. Safety LaRon Landry was asked if he believed the offense would take advantage when the Jets got the ball back late on the Titan 25-yard line. Sanchez fumbled the ball away to end the rally opportunity.
"I play defense," Landry said. "My mindset on the sidelines? I hope they want to capitalize. I hope they want to win."
That was not an, "I know they want to capitalize. I know they want to win."
The Jets officially have imploded and been eliminated from the playoffs. Coach Rex Ryan and Sanchez deservedly are catching all kinds of heat.
The end can't come soon enough for Gang Green. Just 120 minutes left.