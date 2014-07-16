Calvin Johnson tops preseason list of best receivers

Kendall Wright could rack up 90 catches per season for a while in Tennessee without people noticing; he's the type of player that would be a star in the slot if he played for New England or Denver. Cobb is the perfect "space player" for the NFL in 2014. Just get the ball to him in space and figure out the rest later. Bowe is a good starter that is paid like a superstar. White has transitioned nicely into the second half of his career as a heady receiver that catches passes from virtually any position. Hilton is the new school DeSean Jackson. Patterson, on the other hand, is a player making his own mold. We couldn't be higher on him. Jones has the skill set to be a No. 1 receiver.