Calvin Johnson reportedly could be limited for Lions

A knee injury kept Calvin Johnson out of practice all week for the Detroit Lions, usually a sign a player won't suit up for the game that follows.
Instant Debate: Contender problems
The trade deadline has passed, but several contenders still have major holes. What's the biggest? Let's debate! More ...
Of course, this isn't your typical player. When it comes to Megatron, standard operating procedures might not apply.
On Saturday, ProFootballWeekly.com's Eric Edholm cited a source in reporting that Johnson is a true gametime decision for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If he does play, he could be limited to third-down situations.
Johnson is listed as questionable on Detroit's injury report. The knee issue is the latest in a collection of nagging injuries that have hindered Johnson's production this season. He has one touchdown catch this season after setting a franchise record with 16 scores last season. Johnson has just six catches for 80 yards over the Lions' last two games.
We don't envy the dilemma facing Johnson fantasy owners.
UPDATE: Johnson is active and started for Lions on Sunday, but was spotted with his left knee wrapped.