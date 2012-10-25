Calvin Johnson misses Detroit Lions walk-through

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson did not practice Wednesday, MLive.com reported. Johnson suffered a knee injury against the Chicago Bears on "Monday Night Football."
"Four of our first six are on the road," Lions coach Jim Schwartz said. "We had two late trips, coming back from the Sunday night game and Monday night game. Just like on Thanksgiving, we don't go back and practice the next day. We've done this before coming back from short weeks and stuff like that."
"More of a mental day today," Schwartz added. "Get acquainted with a new opponent. We haven't played the Seahawks since Pete Carroll has been there. Get a good chance to get a little extra rest, rest a little bit more tomorrow. It gives the coaches a little bit more time, too, with the turnaround tomorrow. Get to concentrate a little bit more because we've lost a day. There's a lot of different reasons to do it. I think the players will be a little fresher as a result."
The Lions' offense needs to do whatever it can to get fresh after it managed just seven points Monday.