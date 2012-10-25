Around the League

Calvin Johnson misses Detroit Lions walk-through

Published: Oct 25, 2012 at 01:58 AM

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson did not practice Wednesday, MLive.com reported. Johnson suffered a knee injury against the Chicago Bears on "Monday Night Football."

The Lions adjusted their schedule and held a walk-through Wednesday. Some light will be shed on the severity of the injury if Megatron is held out of usual practices Thursday and Friday.

"Four of our first six are on the road," Lions coach Jim Schwartz said. "We had two late trips, coming back from the Sunday night game and Monday night game. Just like on Thanksgiving, we don't go back and practice the next day. We've done this before coming back from short weeks and stuff like that."

The Lions will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in the Motor City on Sunday.

"More of a mental day today," Schwartz added. "Get acquainted with a new opponent. We haven't played the Seahawks since Pete Carroll has been there. Get a good chance to get a little extra rest, rest a little bit more tomorrow. It gives the coaches a little bit more time, too, with the turnaround tomorrow. Get to concentrate a little bit more because we've lost a day. There's a lot of different reasons to do it. I think the players will be a little fresher as a result."

The Lions' offense needs to do whatever it can to get fresh after it managed just seven points Monday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

