Calvin Johnson (knee) returns to Detroit Lions' practice

Contrary to a previous report, Johnson made his return to Detroit Lions practice on Thursday. Johnson has been dealing with swelling in his knee.
The Lions' official website reported that Johnson took part in the portion of practice open to the media, going through all individual drills.
"It feels good to be out there," Johnson said after practice, per The Associated Press. "I'm feeling better, definitely. So we can just leave it at that."
A return to practice is a very good sign for Megatron, though the playmaker is headed toward another game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns. That was the case last week as well, when Johnson was ruled out for Detroit's loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Johnson set the NFL's all-time receiving record while playing through a series of nagging injuries last season, so don't count him out as a difference-maker in Week 6. Of course, he'll need to get on the field first.