Calvin Johnson expects to return after Lions' bye week

After two games as a non-factor and three games on the sideline, Calvin Johnson is ready to return to the Lions' lineup.
Speaking at the Courage House dinner in Detroit on Tuesday, Johnson said he "definitely expects to play" versus the Miami Dolphins following the Week 9 bye, per Tori Petry of the Lions' official website.
Coach Jim Caldwell was rewarded for resting his best player, as Golden Tatecarried the team to three consecutive wins during Johnson's absence.
With the Lions now alone in first place in the NFC North, Caldwell will presumably be welcoming Johnson back at close to full strength.
If Reggie Bush and the Lions' top three tight ends also return healthy in Week 10, Matthew Stafford's offense can begin keeping pace with the NFL's top-ranked defense.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 8 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.