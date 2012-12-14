Calvin Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Aldon Smith eye NFL records

Johnson's final three opponents all boast solid pass defenses. The Arizona Cardinals (fifth), Atlanta Falcons (16th) and Chicago Bears (sixth) all rank in the top half of the league in fewest passing yards allowed. However, there is good news for Johnson. The Cardinals' defense has nothing to play for at this point in the season and the Falcons' offense will likely score a ton of points, forcing the Lions to air it out. The big challenge will come from the Bears. They held Johnson to just 34 yards in their first meeting.