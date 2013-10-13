Calvin Johnson active for Detroit Lions against Browns

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson is active and will start in Sunday's tilt with the Cleveland Browns.
Even if he plays on a limited basis, Megatron's availability is a big boost for Matthew Stafford, Reggie Bush and the entire Lions offense. Johnson missed last week's game, and he was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday while dealing with knee swelling.
The pregame workout was key to Johnson being active Sunday. Reporters saw him running routes sans the knee brace, which was a good sign that the inflammation might be minimal. It's also a good sign for the amount of snaps he might play.
There was optimism going into the workout that Johnson would be able to play, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Sunday on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning."