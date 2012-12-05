California's Keenan Allen entering NFL draft

BERKELEY, Calif. -- California wide receiver Keenan Allen will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
Allen said in an announcement through the school on Wednesday that he is grateful for his time at Cal and feels ready to take the next step to the NFL.
Allen finishes his career as the school's all-time leader with 205 receptions. He ranks third with 2,570 yards receiving and seventh with 17 touchdown catches.
Allen's best season came as a sophomore when he had 98 receptions for 1,343 yards and six touchdowns. He had 61 catches for 737 yards and six TDs this season before missing the final three games with a left knee injury.
Allen is expected to be one of the top receivers in April's draft.
