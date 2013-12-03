Around the League

Presented By

Caleb Hanie signs with QB-needy Cleveland Browns

Published: Dec 03, 2013 at 01:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The quarterback carousel spins viciously onward in Cleveland.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns will sign passer Caleb Hanie to fortify a quarterback room riddled with maladies and inconsistent play.

Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer first reported the news, and the Browns later confirmed the signing.

There's a fighting chance that Hanie, the former Chicago Bears backup, could start this weekend against the New England Patriots. Hanie -- who tried out with the Browns last week -- washed out of the Windy City before latching on briefly with the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos. He hasn't taken a live snap since 2011.

The quarterback situation in Cleveland is grim. Brandon Weeden was sent home Monday because of the concussion he suffered in Sunday's ugly defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, Browns coach Rob Chudzinski told reporters that while the also-concussed Jason Campbell has been cleared for team activities, he hasn't been cleared for practice.

The hope inside the building is that Campbell improves in time for Sunday. It's unlikely the team rolls with trick-passerAlex Tanney, an intriguing but super-raw prospect who was signed off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad last week.

We wouldn't be surprised if every one of these guys were sent packing in the offseason. Sitting at 4-8 with an ominous cast of signal-callers, Cleveland looks like easy pickings for Tom Brady and friends.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped every Week 13 game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.
news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.