Caleb Hanie signs with QB-needy Cleveland Browns

The quarterback carousel spins viciously onward in Cleveland.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns will sign passer Caleb Hanie to fortify a quarterback room riddled with maladies and inconsistent play.
Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer first reported the news, and the Browns later confirmed the signing.
There's a fighting chance that Hanie, the former Chicago Bears backup, could start this weekend against the New England Patriots. Hanie -- who tried out with the Browns last week -- washed out of the Windy City before latching on briefly with the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos. He hasn't taken a live snap since 2011.
The quarterback situation in Cleveland is grim. Brandon Weeden was sent home Monday because of the concussion he suffered in Sunday's ugly defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, Browns coach Rob Chudzinski told reporters that while the also-concussed Jason Campbell has been cleared for team activities, he hasn't been cleared for practice.
The hope inside the building is that Campbell improves in time for Sunday. It's unlikely the team rolls with trick-passerAlex Tanney, an intriguing but super-raw prospect who was signed off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad last week.
We wouldn't be surprised if every one of these guys were sent packing in the offseason. Sitting at 4-8 with an ominous cast of signal-callers, Cleveland looks like easy pickings for Tom Brady and friends.