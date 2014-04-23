Caleb Hanie, Dallas Cowboys strike one-year contract

The Dallas Cowboys don't know whether or not Kyle Orton is going to play football again, but they aren't taking any chances.
The team signed quarterback Caleb Hanie to a one-year contract on Wednesday, according to multiplereports. The team announced the acquisition one day later. Hanie provides Dallas with another veteran arm behind Tony Romo and Brandon Weeden on the Cowboys' quarterback depth chart.
Hanie has been in the league since 2008 and played a large role in the Chicago Bears' NFC Championship Game loss to the Green Bay Packers two seasons later. He was Weeden's teammate in Cleveland in 2013 but saw no game action. Hanie will serve as an insurance policy for Orton, the team's backup who is considering retirement.
