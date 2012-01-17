Caldwell proves once again there's little shine to Class of '09

When the Coltsfired coach Jim Caldwell on Tuesday, it wasn't considered much of a surprise. A meltdown in all sectors of the team can produce such a reality.
Of course, it would have been even less surprising if you remember Caldwell was part of the NFL head-coaching class of 2009, a group of men with fates so collectively tragic, they deserve their own "Final Destination" sequel at this point.
According to the NFL Network research department, 11 men started NFL head-coaching gigs in 2009. Just two remain gainfully employed by the same team.
Rex Ryan went to back-to-back AFC Championship Games to start his career with the Jets, and even an ugly third season won't stop him from having more (expletive) snacks in Florham Park. Jim Schwartz also retains the Lions' golden headset, thanks in large part to Matthew Stafford's ability to keep his throwing shoulder in its socket.
Caldwell was part of that select group until Tuesday. Now he joins a list of dearly departed that includes Eric Mangini (Browns), Josh McDaniels (Broncos), Todd Haley (Chiefs), Tom Cable (Raiders), Steve Spagnuolo (Rams), Jim Mora (Seahawks), Mike Singletary (49ers) and Raheem Morris (Buccaneers).
It should be noted that Caldwell is unemployed despite being the only coach in the group to guide his team to a Super Bowl appearance. Of course, saying it was Caldwell -- and not Peyton Manning -- who guided that 2009 Colts team to February football is like saying Nirvana is an iconic band because Krist Novoselic really could strum that bass.