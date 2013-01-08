Caldwell, New York Jets set second GM interview

The New York Jets have reportedly dumped offensive coordinator Tony Sparano, but the team might be close to hiring its next general manager.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reports Atlanta Falcons director of player personnel David Caldwell has a second interview with the Jets on Tuesday, via a source apprised of Caldwell's schedule.
Caldwell is believed to be the first candidate to net a second meeting with the Jets, who fired longtime GM Mike Tannenbaum earlier this month after a disastrous 6-10 season.
The Jets have competition for Caldwell's services. He's already staged three interviews with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Breer, and might have the chance to choose between the two jobs. Caldwell's interview with the Jets will take place in New Jersey.
Whoever lands New York's front-office gig encounters issues. Rex Ryan remains in place as coach, but it's unclear which of his assistants will stick, something the new GM might weigh in on. On the field, the quarterback situation is a wild mess with Tim Tebow on his way out and embattled starter Mark Sanchez guaranteed millions thanks to an ill-timed lucrative extension.