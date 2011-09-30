Caldwell confirms Painter will start for Colts on Monday

Colts coach Jim Caldwell confirmed the decision during his Friday press conference. The move isn't considered a surprise as Kerry Collins has missed practice all week as he deals with concussion-like symptoms.
Painter, now in his third season, will make his first NFL start.
This is good news for Colts wideout Reggie Wayne, who has repeatedly expressed his support for Painter receiving a shot to start.
Painter has had very limited exposure in live NFL action, completing 13-of-39 pass attempts for 143 yards and two interceptions. He's also lost three fumbles.
Collins was hurt in the second half of Indy's Sunday night loss to the Steelers. Painter delivered an uneven effort in his place, but gets the starting gig by default with both Collins and Peyton Manning unavailable. The Colts added another option on Tuesday when they signed Dan Orlovsky, but Caldwell never had the former Lions QB in the starting mix this week.
It stands to reason that Painter will have an opportunity to retain the starting job if he can produce and get 0-3 Indianapolis into the win column. Like most people, we're skeptical of Painter, but he gets a fair chance to prove doubters wrong.