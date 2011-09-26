Caldwell: Colts to consider 'all other factors involved' with QBs

It's come to this for the Indianapolis Colts: They're 0-3 and might have a quarterback controversy brewing between 38-year-old Kerry Collins and super backup Curtis Painter.
Peyton Manning had a bird's-eye view of Colts coach Jim Caldwell's options during Sunday night's 23-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it wasn't pretty.
Collins managed to throw for just 93 yards in three-plus quarters before exiting with concussion-like symptoms. Painter followed, and while he did lead the Colts on a game-tying touchdown drive, he also made a costly overthrow of a wide-open Pierre Garcon and fumbled on a sack, resulting in a return for a touchdown.
Collins' condition is unclear, and Caldwell told ESPN.com that he will "look at all the other factors involved" before naming a Week 4 starter.
Painter was aware he delivered a mixed-bag performance.
"Did some things well," Painter told The Indianapolis Star, "(but) obviously need to hold onto the ball on the fumble. I need to try to fix those things."
Adding to the Colts' gloomy quarterback situation was Monday's report that owner Jim Irsay announced during a breakfast meeting with Super Bowl donors that Manning likely would miss the remainder of the season, according to a report by WISH-TV in Indianapolis. Irsay later clarified his remarks on Twitter, saying, "I didn't say Peyton out 4season FOR SURE,keeping him on ActiveRoster n taking it month by month/Outside chance of return n December possible."
Regardless of Manning's status, it will be interesting to see if he continues to sit in the coaches' booth on game days. We can't say if looking down on the field is tough on his surgically repaired neck, but we can guarantee it's hard on his stomach.