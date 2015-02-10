Calais Campbell recovering from sports hernia surgery

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell finally made his first Pro Bowl appearance two weeks ago despite playing through an MCL sprain and a sports hernia during the 2014 season.
Campbell returned to the Cardinals' facility on Tuesday after undergoing successful sports hernia surgery last week.
Per Darren Urban of the team's official website, Campbell expects to be fine when offseason practices begin in a couple of months.
One of the game's most underrated stars, Campbell held Todd Bowles' injury-depleted defense together last season.
Outside of Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, there hasn't been a better 3-4 defensive end over the past two seasons.
NFL players can compensate for last year's oversight by voting him to NFL Network's The Top 100 Players of 2015.
