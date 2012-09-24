C.J. Spiller won't rule out playing for Bills vs. Patriots

C.J. Spiller was carted off the field Sunday after suffering a shoulder injury. These situations rarely end well.
Fortunately for the Buffalo Bills, Spiller appears to have dodged major injury. Bills coach Chan Gailey said Monday that the running back's shoulder injury is "maybe not as bad as originally thought."
Matt Schaub and the Texans sent a message to the NFL with Sunday's win. Jeff Darlington hears them out. **More ...**
"(We're) not going to completely rule him out this week," Gailey said, via The Buffalo News. "But you know, I think it's more of a chance that he won't than he will (play Sunday against the New England Patriots).
Tim Graham of The Buffalo News reported Spiller isn't in a sling and that he has full range of motion in his shoulder. Spiller hasn't ruled out playing in Week 4. His biggest issue at this point is swelling and pain.
We'd be surprised to see Spiller this week, which would give Fred Jackson a major opportunity to keep his job if he's able to return against the Patriots. Jackson, who has been out with a knee injury since Week 1, said Monday that he likes his chances.