C.J. Spiller surprised Buffalo Bills have fastest offense

If you were shocked it wasn't Chip Kelly's Philadelphia Eagles or Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos, don't worry, you aren't alone.
"We're moving the fastest?" Bills running back C.J. Spiller told NFL Media's Albert Breer this week. "Really? I wouldn't have thought that. To be honest, I wouldn't have thought that, because to me it doesn't seem like we're going that fast. ... I never would've guessed that, I would've thought it was Denver."
Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett told Breer that much like when he and coach Doug Marrone were at Syracuse University, he liked that the Bills' pace of play was flying under the radar and might catch some teams off guard.
Spiller added that he's noticed the place of play was able to wear down defenses as the games progressed.
"I notice it in our games, first two games, the guys on the defensive side were feeling the effects of our pace," he said. "Defensive linemen were getting tired, and that works to our advantage, and that's what we want."
It might behoove the Bills to move even faster this week. The Baltimore Ravens' worst defensive performance this year came in Week 1 when Manning went up-tempo and sliced them up. Of course, Manuel isn't Manning.
