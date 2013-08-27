C.J. Spiller leaves Buffalo Bills, will return to team Sunday

Running back C.J. Spiller, expected to be the central weapon in the Buffalo Bills' offense this season, has left the team to be with his family in Florida after the suicide of his step-grandfather, Hubert Allen, Jr.
Bills coach Doug Marrone said Spiller's been excused for personal reasons, and the running back wiill return to the team Sunday.
"I talked to him when we landed from the Washington game," Marrone said, according to CBS Sports. "I obviously excused him to be able to go back and handle obviously what is a personal situation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims as well as C.J. and his family in this situation. ...We're in communication just making sure that we're there to support him."
Spiller had eight carries for 39 yards and one touchdown in the Bills' 30-7 loss to the Washington Redskins on Saturday.
It's been a tough week for the Bills, who are battling injuries to their top two quarterbacks heading into their preseason finale on Thursday.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.