C.J. Spiller hopes to stay with Buffalo Bills in 2014

The Buffalo Billstraded a fourth-round pick for Bryce Brown in May and signed Fred Jackson to a one-year extension in late July.
"I have friends and family members that inform me on some of the things that are being said with the trade rumors," Spiller recently said, per The Buffalo News. "I'm not oblivious to that stuff. I'm not living on Mars or anything. I can't control what happens. My response to them is 'don't worry about it.'
"Once you start worrying about that type of stuff, you get off focus of what you're trying to do. Until anything happens, I'm excited to be with the Bills and hopefully I'll be around for this coming season."
The Eagles reportedly called the Bills about Spiller in March. Buffalo then attempted to trade up for Ohio State's Carlos Hyde a couple of months later.
Spiller says he's "closing in on" hiring an agent for contract negotiations. The tea leaves suggest the Bills believe it will be a challenge to find middle ground in a depressed running-back market, especially if Spiller enjoys a bounce-back season.
There's also the question of whether Spiller is a good fit for the Doug Marrone-Nathaniel Hackett offense.
Former coach Chan Gailey had a knack for getting Spiller in space, which resulted in 1,690 yards (at 5.8 yards per carry), 646 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns over a 22-game stretch in 2011 and 2012. The current coaching staff spent too much time slamming their outside back between the tackles in 2013.
Two seasons ago, Spiller's explosive playmaking ability jumped off the game tape as much as any back in the NFL. If the Bills make him available at any point between now and next offseason, there will be no lack of suitors.
