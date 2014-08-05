Around the League

Presented By

C.J. Spiller hopes to stay with Buffalo Bills in 2014

Published: Aug 05, 2014 at 04:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Billstraded a fourth-round pick for Bryce Brown in May and signed Fred Jackson to a one-year extension in late July.

So where does that leave C.J. Spiller, who has been hearing trade rumors in a contract year?

"I have friends and family members that inform me on some of the things that are being said with the trade rumors," Spiller recently said, per The Buffalo News. "I'm not oblivious to that stuff. I'm not living on Mars or anything. I can't control what happens. My response to them is 'don't worry about it.'

"Once you start worrying about that type of stuff, you get off focus of what you're trying to do. Until anything happens, I'm excited to be with the Bills and hopefully I'll be around for this coming season."

The Eagles reportedly called the Bills about Spiller in March. Buffalo then attempted to trade up for Ohio State's Carlos Hyde a couple of months later.

The trade speculation hasn't subsided this summer.

Spiller says he's "closing in on" hiring an agent for contract negotiations. The tea leaves suggest the Bills believe it will be a challenge to find middle ground in a depressed running-back market, especially if Spiller enjoys a bounce-back season.

There's also the question of whether Spiller is a good fit for the Doug Marrone-Nathaniel Hackett offense.

Former coach Chan Gailey had a knack for getting Spiller in space, which resulted in 1,690 yards (at 5.8 yards per carry), 646 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns over a 22-game stretch in 2011 and 2012. The current coaching staff spent too much time slamming their outside back between the tackles in 2013.

Two seasons ago, Spiller's explosive playmaking ability jumped off the game tape as much as any back in the NFL. If the Bills make him available at any point between now and next offseason, there will be no lack of suitors.

The latest Around The League Podcast makes sense of Andy Dalton's new contract and takes a look at the Giants' evolving backfield.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE