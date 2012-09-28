C.J. Spiller, Fred Jackson might play for Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills might have both C.J. Spiller and Fred Jackson on the field in Week 4. It's also possible they'll have neither. With a matchup against the New England Patriots on tap, Bills coach Chan Gailey is giving us his best Bill Belichick impression.
Spiller and Jackson were listed as questionable on the injury report the Bills released Friday. Gailey told reporters after practice that both running backs have a "legitimate" chance to play, according to WGR-AM.
Jackson (knee) participated in his third consecutive practice Friday. Spiller (shoulder) practiced for the second consecutive day.
Of the two players, Jackson appears to be more likely to suit up, though it's certainly possible the Patriots will have to contend with both running backs. It remains to be seen how the Bills operate in world in which Spiller now has proven himself as a legitimate playmaker. It might not happen this week, but a backfield-by-committee approach could be on the horizon.
