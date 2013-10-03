C.J. Spiller, Brandon Weeden active for Bills, Browns

The Buffalo Bills have confirmed that the running back has made enough progress in his recovery from an ankle injury to play in the opening game of Week 5.
"I think we feel good, think he'll be out there," Bills coach Doug Marrone said earlier Thursday. "He's done a good job this week. ... I think he'll be out there."
Spiller had been questionable to play against the Browns after spraining his ankle during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He returned to practice Wednesday.
Weeden has missed the past two weeks with a thumb injury. Brian Hoyer had taken hold of the Browns' starting job in his absence.