C.J. Spiller: Bills close to being Super Bowl team

There is a lot of belief building in the Buffalo Bills' locker room this offseason. Mario Williams, Mark Anderson, Marcell Dareus, and Kyle Williams form a scary defensive line.
The team's offense looks primed to improve after a few years under Chad Gailey. Fans are thinking playoffs. Running back C.J. Spiller is thinking higher.
"We split with New England. We had the Giants on the ropes. We are close to being a Super Bowl team," Spiller told NFL Sirius XM Radio on Thursday. "We have to protect the ball."
That's the beauty of the NFL. The Washington Redskins swept the New York Giants last year, so they have reason to believe they are close. Spiller's Bills gave the New England Patriots problems, so they should feel confident they can make a big step forward.
We think the Bills are a dangerous group this year because it all starts up front and they have a lot of promise on both sides of the line. (Don't discount Buffalo's ability to run-block.)