C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens strike rookie contract

Assistant general manager Eric DeCosta confirmed that the team expects Mosley to open the season as the starter alongside Daryl Smith on the inside. With Terrell Suggs and Haloti Ngata reaching the back nine of their NFL careers, the former Alabama linebacker is now an integral part of the Ravens' defensive nucleus.
The addition of Mosley as an every-down linebacker means 2013 second-round pick Arthur Brown is now relegated to the bench as Smith's successor.
As usual, Ozzie Newsome has received high marks for his offseason gambits that have the Ravensback in contention for the AFC North title.
