Buyer beware: Results vary on big-name defensive FAs

Albert Haynesworth - If White is the Godfather of Modern Free Agency, then Haynesworth is the The Wicked Stepfather. The Washington Redskins gave Haynesworth a record seven-year, $100 million deal, which included $41 million guaranteed. What they got was a slug on the field and menace in the locker room. How bad did it get? Haynesworth was suspended by two different Redskins head coaches before the team mercifully managed to trade him before the start of the 2011 season. Haynesworth is now less a player and more a sobering cautionary tale.