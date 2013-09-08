Bush has big debut for Lions in win over Vikings

DETROIT -- Reggie Bush turned a short pass into a 77-yard touchdown in the third quarter and finished with 191 yards of offense to help the Detroit Lions pull away to beat the Minnesota Vikings 34-24 Sunday.
The Vikings also made their share of mistakes, especially quarterback Christian Ponder, who threw three interceptions and fumbled once.
Adrian Peterson ran for a 78-yard TD on his first carry and scored on a 4-yard run to give Minnesota a 14-6 lead in the second. He ended up with 93 yards rushing.
Bush, in his Detroit debut, gave the franchise what it has been missing since speedy running back Jahvid Best had his career ended by concussions.
