Bush at forefront of veterans who should worry with draft over

Reggie Bush figures to be the odd man out in New Orleans after the Saints made running back Mark Ingram the second of their two first-round picks. The team already had a fairly crowded backfield, which also includes Pierre Thomas and Chris Ivory. Ingram brings a great deal of explosiveness that should allow him to make an immediate impact. He should do plenty to keep defenses honest and help the Saints to continue having a dynamic passing attack. And that should make it easy for them to part ways with Bush rather than pay him the $11.8 million salary he is due this season.