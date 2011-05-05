Bush at forefront of veterans who should worry with draft over

Vic Carucci: Saint marching on out?

Reggie Bush figures to be the odd man out in New Orleans after the Saints made running back Mark Ingram the second of their two first-round picks. The team already had a fairly crowded backfield, which also includes Pierre Thomas and Chris Ivory. Ingram brings a great deal of explosiveness that should allow him to make an immediate impact. He should do plenty to keep defenses honest and help the Saints to continue having a dynamic passing attack. And that should make it easy for them to part ways with Bush rather than pay him the $11.8 million salary he is due this season.

Michael Lombardi: Cowboy must fight to keep job

When the Dallas Cowboys turned in the card at No. 9 with the name of offensive tackle Tyron Smith from USC, they might have essentially ended Marc Columbo's tenure as a Cowboy. Columbo has been injured the last few years and not all that effective, so he has to feel nervous and worried about holding off Smith from taking his job.

Steve Wyche: Trouble in Big D

There could be a lot of displaced vets, with Carson Palmer, Chad Ochocinco and Reggie Bush among them. However, Dallas' tackle Marc Colombo seems the most certain to get displaced. Dallas' selection of USC's Tyron Smith was a clear indication that Colombo's days are numbered. Colombo has a sizable bonus due, and he's been limited by injuries the past few seasons. Smith will eventually move to left tackle, but he was a right tackle in college and that's where he'll begin his career with the Cowboys.

Charles Davis: No lock in Seattle

With the addition of OT James Carpenter from Alabama, the thinking of the Seahawks would appear to be to start Carpenter at Sean Locklear's right tackle spot, leaving Russell Okung on the left side. If Locklear is to kick inside to guard, he will have to compete at some point with John Moffitt, who was taken in the third round out of Wisconsin.

Jason La Canfora: Good luck staying upright

Whomever plays quarterback for the Redskins this year. Right now, that's John Beck. But given the state of Washington's offensive line and the lack of resources spent in that regard during the draft and the woeful crop of free-agent offensive linemen available if we operate under 2010 rules, well, good luck and godspeed. In that division, with DeMarcus Ware and Trent Cole and Justin Tuck and some coordinators who love to get after the passer, I'm not sure any Redskins quarterback will be upright all that long this season.

