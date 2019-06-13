Bundesliga GK Roman Bürki visits Newton, Panthers

Roman Bürki -- a goalkeeper for Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund -- is in America for vacation and to participate in a kicking camp. On his visit to the United States, Bürki made a trip to Bank of America Stadium to meet his favorite player Cam Newton.
"Meeting all the players on the training ground was a big highlight," Bürki said, per the team's official site. "Cam, [Christian] McCaffrey, [Greg] Olsen, [Luke] Kuechly -- it's amazing. I came here and everyone was so friendly. That is not usual. It's not common everywhere. It was amazing."
While at practice, Bürki played some figurative musical chairs with Panthers kicker Graham Gano and punter Michael Palardy. Bürki attempted some field goals and punts while Gano and Palardy took penalty kicks against the Swiss-born goalkeeper.
"They had the power," Bürki said. "Their shots were really, really hard. Almost impossible to save. They were really good."
Bürki said he hasn't been to an NFL game yet, but is planning to go see the Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Oct. 13.