Buffalo Bills will hold private workout for Geno Smith

Published: Mar 22, 2013 at 02:37 AM
The Geno Smith tour continues. The Buffalo Bills are the next team to take a closer look at the West Virginia quarterback.

Brandt: It's all in the pre-draft game

Feigning interest in a prospect just to goose the trade market? Gil Brandt says it's par for the course this time of year. More ...

The Bills' official website reported Friday that the team will be holding a private workout for Smith. We believe that the public interest in Smith shown by the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars are just smokescreens. They are examples of teams at the top of the 2013 NFL Draft order feigning interest to inspire other teams to potentially trade up.

That's not going to work this year. Smith is a worthy first-round pick, but smart folks like NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell don't even see Smith as the top quarterback in this draft. (Cosell likes Syracuse's Ryan Nassib.)

No one is trading up that high for Smith, but perhaps the Bills really could take him at No. 8. Tarvaris Jackson currently sits atop the quarterback depth chart. No team in the NFL has to take a quarterback more than the Bills, which is never a position you want to be in. It's more likely that the Bills will take that quarterback in the second round, but grabbing Smith would not be that big of a shock.

