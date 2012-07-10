Buffalo Bills' Toronto game ticket prices cut 35 percent

If you're a Buffalo Bills fan unsure about crossing the border to see the team's Week 15 game in Toronto this season, your decision just got a little easier.
The Buffalo News reported Tuesday that Bills season-ticket holders have been informed via email that the average ticket price for the Dec. 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks has been reduced 35 percent compared to previous years.
The price slash has been attributed to a combination of high ticket prices and the team's struggles to field a winner in recent years. The Bills and Rogers Media are heading into the final year of a five-year deal that exports eight games -- three preseason and five regular-season -- for $78 million.
The Bills have made out like bandits here. They collect every cent even if Rogers Centre resembles a ghost town at kickoff. The NFL recently approved an extension taking the partnership through 2017. Lower admission costs were part of the new deal.
The answer is that Rogers Media wants to stay in business with the massively popular NFL. They're not willing to give up on their investment just yet.