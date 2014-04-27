Buffalo Bills to trade up in first round of NFL draft?

"Sometimes you have to bring in a dimension that you don't have and a size receiver is a dimension that we don't have," Whaley said. "It would help EJ just because he can find that guy anywhere and also EJ can basically throw up the ball and you've got a 6-5 guy with 35-inch arms and 30-plus vertical, that's a big target that you can have down the field. So that's an exciting thing."