Buffalo Bills release linebacker Keith Rivers

Rex Ryan's arrival in Buffalo has expedited the exit of one player.
Rivers signed with Buffalo after spending the previous two seasons with the New York Giants. The linebacker tallied 11 tackles and five assisted tackles in 12 games in his lone season in Western New York.
Seen as a poor fit in Ryan's 3-4 hybrid scheme, the move was made swiftly, needing just one sentence in a press release from the team.
Rivers, 28, was drafted ninth overall out of USC by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008. After missing the entire 2011 season due to a wrist injury, the Bengals traded Rivers to the Giants in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2012. Rivers recorded 57 solo tackles in two seasons with the Giants.