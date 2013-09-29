Buffalo Bills pick off Flacco five times, beat Baltimore Ravens

NOTES: Alonso, a second-round pick out of Oregon, has four interceptions on the season. And he became the team's first rookie linebacker to have an interception in three consecutive games. ... Marrone said he expects CB Aaron Williams to be healthy to play this week. ... Jackson (knee) and Spiller (left ankle) both returned after missing parts of the third quarter. ... Ravens WR Deonte Thompson sustained a concussion after being hit along the sideline by safety Jim Leonhard. ... Ravens coach John Harbaugh said both Brown and starting CB Lardarius Webb hurt their thighs and are still having their injuries evaluated.