Buffalo Bills overcome loss of C.J. Spiller in 24-14 win over Cleveland Browns

NOTES: Bills DE Mario Williams recorded his first sack with Buffalo, which signed him to a $100 million free agent contract in March. ... With his touchdown reception, Spiller has scored a TD in six consecutive games, the longest streak by a Buffalo player since Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas' six-game streak in 1990. ... Browns WR Mohamed Massaquoi injured his hamstring in the second half and did not return. ... It's a short work week for the Browns, who will play at Baltimore on Thursday.