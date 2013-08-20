Buffalo Bills' Nigel Bradham charged with marijuana possession

Published: Aug 20, 2013 at 03:21 PM

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills linebacker Nigel Bradham said Tuesday he doesn't want to be a distraction to the team after police said they ticketed him for marijuana possession during a weekend traffic stop.

"It's just a legal issue," Bradham said while at training camp in Pittsford. "I made a mistake, that's it."

Rapoport: Buffalo's front-line issue

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

Ian Rapoport says a well-compensated D-line must lead the Bills in 2013. Plus, notes on the QB race and Jairus Byrd. More ...

He said he anticipates some sort of action from the team and the NFL, but doesn't know yet what that will be.

The 23-year-old starter was given an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana after he was stopped at about 2 a.m. Saturday and an officer smelled marijuana, town of Tonawanda Police Lt. Nicholas Bado said. Bradham turned over a baggy containing a small amount of the drug. There was no indication he had been using it while driving, Bado said.

Bills general manager Doug Whaley said the incident amounted to a violation of the personal-conduct policy and would be addressed by the NFL.

"It's under review as we speak," he said Tuesday.

Bills coach Doug Marrone said after the team's Tuesday evening practice that he has spoken with Bradham about the matter.

"Obviously it's very, very disappointing," Marrone said. "We take those type of things very seriously. ... We do so much with our players about being a pro, what the NFL shield means, obviously what it means to be a Bill and we expect our players to make good choices in their life and obviously Nigel's disappointed in his choices.

"I'm disappointed. I've met with him. My conversations with him are private and obviously we're working on correcting that problem."

Jones: A new day in Buffalo?

EJ Manuel has given the Buffalo Bills something they haven't had in a long time: hope. Kimberly Jones reports. More ...

Bradham was selected in the fourth round of the 2011 draft out of Florida State. He started in 11 games last season, making 57 tackles, and is expected to have a significant role in Buffalo's new defensive scheme. He is the starting weakside linebacker and is known for his range and speed.

"I have to abide by the rules and I know that," Bradham said. "It was a bad decision."

In addition to marijuana possession, Bradham also was cited for having the windows of his 2008 Range Rover tinted too dark. He's scheduled to appear in town court Sept. 11.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW