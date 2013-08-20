Buffalo Bills' Nigel Bradham charged with marijuana possession

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills linebacker Nigel Bradham said Tuesday he doesn't want to be a distraction to the team after police said they ticketed him for marijuana possession during a weekend traffic stop.
"It's just a legal issue," Bradham said while at training camp in Pittsford. "I made a mistake, that's it."
He said he anticipates some sort of action from the team and the NFL, but doesn't know yet what that will be.
The 23-year-old starter was given an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana after he was stopped at about 2 a.m. Saturday and an officer smelled marijuana, town of Tonawanda Police Lt. Nicholas Bado said. Bradham turned over a baggy containing a small amount of the drug. There was no indication he had been using it while driving, Bado said.
Bills general manager Doug Whaley said the incident amounted to a violation of the personal-conduct policy and would be addressed by the NFL.
"It's under review as we speak," he said Tuesday.
Bills coach Doug Marrone said after the team's Tuesday evening practice that he has spoken with Bradham about the matter.
"Obviously it's very, very disappointing," Marrone said. "We take those type of things very seriously. ... We do so much with our players about being a pro, what the NFL shield means, obviously what it means to be a Bill and we expect our players to make good choices in their life and obviously Nigel's disappointed in his choices.
"I'm disappointed. I've met with him. My conversations with him are private and obviously we're working on correcting that problem."
Bradham was selected in the fourth round of the 2011 draft out of Florida State. He started in 11 games last season, making 57 tackles, and is expected to have a significant role in Buffalo's new defensive scheme. He is the starting weakside linebacker and is known for his range and speed.
"I have to abide by the rules and I know that," Bradham said. "It was a bad decision."
In addition to marijuana possession, Bradham also was cited for having the windows of his 2008 Range Rover tinted too dark. He's scheduled to appear in town court Sept. 11.
