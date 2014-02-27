Buffalo Bills, New York Giants to kick off 2014 NFL preseason

Published: Feb 27, 2014 at 05:12 AM

The Buffalo Bills and New York Giants will kick off the 2014 preseason in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game on Sunday, August 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The game also will be broadcast on WestwoodOne Radio.

The game will be played at Pro Football Hall of Fame Field at Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio one day after the Hall of Fame's Class of 2014 is formally enshrined. Two of the seven members of the Class of 2014 have ties to the participating teams.

Wide receiver ANDRE REED played 15 of his 16 seasons with the Bills from 1985-1999, and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times. Defensive end MICHAEL STRAHAN spent his entire 15-season career with the Giants from 1993-2007 and also was selected to seven Pro Bowls.

Joining Reed and Strahan in the Class of 2014 are linebacker DERRICK BROOKS, punter RAY GUY, defensive end CLAUDE HUMPHREY, tackle WALTER JONES, and cornerback/safety AENEAS WILLIAMS.

This is the first time the Bills and Giants will meet in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game. The Giants played in the very first Hall of Fame Game in 1962 and followed with three other trips to Canton to play in the preseason classic (1972, 1985, and 2002). Buffalo returns to Fawcett Stadium for the fourth time. The Bills started their season in Canton in 1974, 1989, and 2009.

Ticket packages with prime seat locations to the NFL/Hall of Fame Game are on sale now exclusively through NFL On Location, the league's official event experience and hospitality source. The all-inclusive ticket packages feature Gold Zone and Green Zone seating and include hospitality opportunities. Ticket packages may be purchased online through NFL On Location at ProFootballHOF.nflonlocation.com or by calling 877-611-3947. Packages are serviced by QuintEvents, the official travel partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Individual tickets for the NFL/Hall of Fame Game will go on sale on March 25 at 11 a.m. ET and are priced at $54 End Zone, $64 Red Zone, and $69 Green Zone, and can be ordered online at ProFootballHOF.com/2014tix or by calling 877-464-9526.

Additional information on both the NFL/Hall of Fame Game and the 2014 Enshrinement Ceremony including Enshrinement Festival ticket packages can also be found on ProFootballHOF.com.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest

This year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is giving fans the opportunity of a lifetime to go "behind the ropes" to meet and hear from 100 Hall of Famers over a two-day period at the first-ever Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest at Cleveland's I-X Center, May 3-4, 2014. There are four separate shows during the two-day event. Each show will feature 25 different Hall of Famers as well as exciting programs and interactive experiences spread out over the more than one million square feet of the Cleveland I-X Center. Fans may purchase tickets to Fan Fest at ProFootballHOF.com/FanFest or by calling 1-844-FAN-FEST (or 216-265-2624).

