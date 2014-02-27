Buffalo Bills, New York Giants to kick off 2014 NFL preseason

This year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is giving fans the opportunity of a lifetime to go "behind the ropes" to meet and hear from 100 Hall of Famers over a two-day period at the first-ever Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest at Cleveland's I-X Center, May 3-4, 2014. There are four separate shows during the two-day event. Each show will feature 25 different Hall of Famers as well as exciting programs and interactive experiences spread out over the more than one million square feet of the Cleveland I-X Center. Fans may purchase tickets to Fan Fest at ProFootballHOF.com/FanFest or by calling 1-844-FAN-FEST (or 216-265-2624).