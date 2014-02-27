Around the League

Buffalo Bills, N.Y. Giants to play in Hall of Fame Game

The NFL will reprise a matchup of Super Bowl XXV when it opens the 2014 preseason.

The league announced Thursday that the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants will participate in the Hall of Fame Game, which kicks off the 2014 exhibition season, Sunday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The two teams faced off in Super Bowl XXV more than 23 years ago. The Giants defeated the Bills 20-19 after Buffalo kicker Scott Norwood's game-winning field goal attempt sailed wide right).

The teams have not played each other in the regular season since 2011.

It is apropos the Giants and Bills will play in the game, as each team will see one of its all-time greats enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Wide receiver Andre Reed played 15 of his 16 NFL seasons in Buffalo. Giants defensive end Michael Strahan spent his entire 15-year career with Big Blue. Each player was elected to seven Pro Bowls. 

Joining them in the 2014 Hall of Fame class are linebacker Derrick Brooks, punter Ray Guy, defensive end Claude Humphrey, offensive tackle Walter Jones and defensive back Aeneas Williams.

Participating in the Hall of Fame game means the Bills and Giants will play an extra preseason game and open their respective training camps earlier than the rest of the NFL squads.

