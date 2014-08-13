Buffalo Bills GM: Nobody called about C.J. Spiller trade

C.J. Spiller has heard the whispers about a potential trade out of Buffalo, but his general manager has not.
Doug Whaley on Wednesday shot down speculation that the Bills running back has been the consistent subject of a potential deal.
"We have not been contacted by any team about C.J. Spiller," Whaley said, per the team's official website. "These rumors are news to me. It's exciting, I guess, to you guys because it gives you something to fill the newspaper with."
Newspapers, indeed, picked up on reports that Chip Kelly and the Eagles had phoned up Whaley about Spiller in March, two months before the Billsattempted to move up in the draft to grab Ohio State's Carlos Hyde. When that failed, Whaley quickly shopped a fourth-round pick to Philadelphia for the rights to Bryce Brown.
"Again, no one, I'll tell you guys and you know I'm a straight shooter," Whaley said. "We have not been contacted by any teams. I can probably see where people see our depth at running back and try to connect the dots with teams that don't have depth, but, again, nobody has contacted us."
There's a lot of smoke here amid plenty of movement -- and attempted movement -- in Buffalo's backfield. Spiller remains part of the plan for now, though, leaving the Bills with the option of trying to re-sign him to an extension before next season or allowing one of the team's most explosive playmakers to walk.
If Spiller returns to the on-field totals he enjoyed two seasons ago, he won't be easy for the Bills to keep around.
The latest Around The League Podcast highlights the winners and losers from the first week of preseason action.