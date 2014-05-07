Buffalo Bills DT Marcell Dareus arrested in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Safety confirmed to NFL Media that Dareus was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Monday after he was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 20 in Cleburne County.
Dareus was released Monday night on $3,000 bond, an official at the Cleburne County Jail confirmed to AL.com.
"We are, obviously, disappointed with this latest development involving Marcell Dareus. We will be in contact with the league regarding the situation and continue to offer support and assistance to Marcell."
Dareus was the third overall selection of the 2011 NFL Draft and has spent all three of his pro seasons with the Bills. He had 7.5 sacks and 71 tackles in 2013, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. The Billsexercised Dareus' 2015 team option last month.
The arrest comes after Dareus was benched late last year for "habitual" tardiness. The Bills' decision to pick up Dareus' options shows their belief in him as a player, though Monday's events are unlikely to expedite any extension talks.